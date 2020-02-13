Teens arrested over Grindr-linked death

Police believe Peter Keeley travelled from Canberra to Batemans Bay on February 2 to meet with a person from the dating app Grindr before his body was found. Picture: NSW Police

Two teenagers have been arrested after the body of a father-of-three was found in bushland on the New South Wales south coast almost a fortnight ago.

Police believe Peter Keeley, 56, may have been using the dating app Grindr to meet with another person before his body was found by a dog walker in Broulee at about 4.50pm on February 2.

"At the time the man's body was located, he was wearing a dark blue sleeveless fitted T-shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers," NSW Police said in a statement.

"A post mortem examination was inconclusive, however, Mr Keeley had suffered head and facial injuries."

Two teenagers have been arrested following homicide investigation into death of 56-year-old Peter Keeley. Picture: NSW Police

His hands and legs were tied with duct tape, Nine News reported.

Homicide squad detectives and local police established Strike Force Henrick to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Keeley's death.

Last week they released images of a dark purple Honda Jazz, with ACT registration plates YFD 00H, which they believe Mr Keeley drove between Canberra and Batemans Bay on the day of his death.

From 6am on Thursday they raided three homes in the Broulee area.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested and taken to Batemans Bay Police Station.

The Honda Jazz police believe Mr Keeley drove from Canberra to the Batemans Bay area.

Mr Keeley's funeral service was held at midday on Wednesday at the Norwood Park Crematorium in the Canberra suburb of Mitchell.

He was a successful auctioneer and past president of West Belconnen Junior Rugby League Football Club.

"West Belconnen JRLFC are sadden to hear of the passing of Peter 'PK' Keeley," the club said in a Facebook post on Monday. "Our thoughts are with Peter's family at this time."

Friends have also paid tribute to the 56-year-old online.

"We always remember the great times! RIP PK xx With deepest sympathy thinking of you all at this time," one family said.

Another couple said: "Absolutely gutted to learn of PK's passing. Rest In Peace old friend you will never be forgotten."

Police will address the media in Sydney later today.