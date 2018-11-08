Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police pursued the allegedly stolen car.
Police pursued the allegedly stolen car. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Teens arrested after Cherbourg hit and run

Jessica Mcgrath
by
8th Nov 2018 9:23 AM | Updated: 12:21 PM

TWO teens have been taken into custody after an alleged hit and run in Cherbourg yesterday.

Queensland police officers responded to reports of a red vehicle driving erratically through the streets on Wednesday November 7.

Police officers pursued the allegedly stolen vehicle as the teenagers drove around Fisher St, Barber St and Bell St at 10.20am.

The teenagers, who were brought into custody at around 11am on Wednesday, will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

Any witnesses with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident are urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444, or to report anonymously call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

cherbourg crime cherbourg police editors picks murgon police police service queensland south burnett crime stolen vehicle
South Burnett

Top Stories

    MP declares war on sharks as Premier dithers

    premium_icon MP declares war on sharks as Premier dithers

    Politics A FEDERAL MP has called for open season on sharks as the Queensland Government is branded “borderline negligent” for its response.

    DEADLY STRETCH: Questions surface after tragic fatalities

    premium_icon DEADLY STRETCH: Questions surface after tragic fatalities

    News Long-time resident raised questions about stretch weeks ago

    Mothers-to-be at risk as gestational diabetes rates rise

    Mothers-to-be at risk as gestational diabetes rates rise

    Health Gestational diabetes becomes fastest growing type of diabetes in QLD

    Heartbreaking crash takes toll on first responders

    premium_icon Heartbreaking crash takes toll on first responders

    News Police inspector thanks emergency service crews

    Local Partners