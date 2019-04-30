Teens allegedly take school bus on a joyride

The Whitsunday Anglican School bus was stolen and taken on a joyride by teenagers.

The Whitsunday Anglican School bus was stolen and taken on a joyride by teenagers. Vonnie Mary

TWO TEENS who allegedly stole a school bus and went on a joy ride around the Mackay and Whitsunday regions have been charged by police.

At around 3am on Monday, the Whitsunday Anglican School in Beaconsfield was broken into with keys to the school's bus stolen from the office.

Police have alleged that someone later returned to steal the bus.

At least two teenagers, both 13, have allegedly made their way to Bowen in the school bus.

Police attempted to intercept the bus when it caused a crash while driving straight through a roundabout at Livingstone St and Leichardt St in Bowen.

However, the teenagers managed to evade police.

The teens then allegedly crashed the vehicle on a vacant block on Kennedy St, Bowen, before three teenagers attempted to flee the scene.

Police stopped the teens, but only charged a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

They were charged with enter premises and commit and indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.