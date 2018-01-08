Menu
Teen charged over Bruce Hwy police chase, assault, car thefts

PURSUIT: One of the allegedly stolen vehicles used in the chase from Brisbane to Maryborough. Two men were seen running from the scene after the car collided with a truck at the intersection of Russell St and Edward St.
POLICE have charged a man accused of assaulting a man, stealing cars and leading police on a car chase from Brisbane to Maryborough.

The 18-year-old Carina man will appear in Richlands Magistrate Court today, where police will allege on January 4 the man and another man travelled in a stolen vehicle along the Bruce Highway from Brisbane to Maryborough before crashing at the corner of Edward St and Russell St and fleeing the scene.

The men then allegedly attended an address on Caringa St, Maryborough about 3.20pm where they assaulted a 63-year-old man, inflicting bruising, and stole his car.

The men then allegedly drove to Dundowran Beach before abandoning the stolen vehicle, then about 6.15pm entered the garage of a Waterview Dr home and stole a white Mazda 6.

The Mazda was later located back in the Brisbane area on January 5, on Boscombe Rd, Brookfield.

Later that night Wynnum police were conducting patrols when they saw a man in a car driving along Manly Rd.

Officers intercepted the vehicle, in which the man was travelling as a passenger of a ride-sharing service, and found a key to the alleged stolen Mazda in his pocket.

They arrested the man and have since charged him with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, armed robbery, stealing and burglary and commit indictable offence.

