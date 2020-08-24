Teenagers hospitalised after North Burnett car crash
TWO teenagers have been hospitalised following a single vehicle crash near Biggenden.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews rushed to the incident on Maryborough Biggenden Rd at about 2.10pm
The teenagers, a boy and a girl, were treated for minor injuries, and were transported to the Biggenden Multipurpose Health Service in a stable condition.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew attended the crash, and was still on scene.