Teenagers hospitalised after North Burnett car crash

MARYBOROUGH BIGGENDEN RD CRASH: Two people were transported to the Biggenden Multipurpose Health Service after a crash on August 24. Picture: File

TWO teenagers have been hospitalised following a single vehicle crash near Biggenden.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews rushed to the incident on Maryborough Biggenden Rd at about 2.10pm

The teenagers, a boy and a girl, were treated for minor injuries, and were transported to the Biggenden Multipurpose Health Service in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew attended the crash, and was still on scene.