Teens suffer serious injuries as car overturns

TWO teenagers are fighting for life after the car they were travelling in overturned north of Brisbane overnight.

Emergency services were called to Dulong Rd at Perwillowen, near Nambour, about 11.30pm.

It took crews around 45 minutes to remove the pair from the wreckage.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a girl, believed to be 15, suffered serious head, spinal and abdominal injuries.

A 17-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries, the spokesman said.

Both were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.