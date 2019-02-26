Menu
A group of teenagers reportedly bashed a 27-year-old man at the Maroochydore bus stop.
Teenagers bash, kick man in brutal bus stop fight

Shayla Bulloch
26th Feb 2019 8:56 AM
A GANG of youths bashed and kicked a man in the head at a busy Maroochydore bus stop over the weekend after "words were exchanged" between the groups.

A witness arrived at the Horton Pde bus station at Maroochydore where the 27-year-old man was found lying on the road about 4.30pm.

 

The man was found lying on the ground at the Horton Pde bus stop.
The teenagers, aged 13-16, reportedly approached the man and exchanged words, which ended in a physical fight.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with some injuries.

