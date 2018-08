19yo woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital after crash at Thabeban.

19yo woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital after crash at Thabeban. Matthew Deans

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital early this morning after a crash at Thabeban.

About midnight, Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Wilmington Rd and Wylie St.

A Bundaberg QAS spokesman said the woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

He said she suffered no injuries and was transported for precautionary measures only.