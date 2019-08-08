Menu
It is alleged the two men are known to each other. Photo: Bill Hearne
Teenager stabbed while sitting in car

by Emily Halloran
8th Aug 2019 9:37 AM
A TEENAGER is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the city's north overnight.

Police allege the 19-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat his car at Bull Road in

Pimpama about 7.30pm on Wednesday night when he was approached by a man.

It is alleged the man stabbed the driver in the torso through the open car window.

A police spokeswoman said the pair were known to each other.

After the attack, the driver allegedly drove to Commercial Street at Upper Coomera where he contacted police and paramedics.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition accompanied by the High Acuity ambulance response unit.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

