Crime

Teenager sentenced for mugging grandma in Hervey Bay

Annie Perets
by
5th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
A 16-YEAR-OLD boy, who spent about six months in a detention centre awaiting sentence for the violent mugging of a 63-year-old woman, will return to the community.   

The teenager was given a 12-month detention sentence, suspended immediately, in Hervey Bay District Court on Tueday.  

He was also sentenced for breaking into a bakery shop in Torquay and stealing from a car.  

On top of the detention term, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was put on a 15-month probation order and must comply with an intensive community program.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay district court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

