Teenager recounts night of fatal stabbing

IN COURT: Jason Gerhardt has plead not guilty to murdering Craig Marshall in 2015. Contributed

A COURT has heard a teenager's account of the night he says he saw the man he called "Dad" fatally stab his mum's new partner.

Jason Errol Gerhardt, 45, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his former friend, 44-year-old Craig Marshall, at a Coonarr property in the early hours of August 1, 2015.

The prosecution's case is that Gerhardt intentionally killed Mr Marshall after he started a relationship with Gerhardt's ex, Kristen Eastley.

Ms Eastley maintains she ended her intimate relationship of 10 years with Gerhardt in 2012, but Gerhardt's lawyer suggests it continued for much longer.

Today in Bundaberg Supreme Court, the recorded interview between police and Kristen Eastley's second eldest son was played to the jury.

The then 13-year-old told police he was in his room playing X-box when he heard noises outside.

"I heard crashes and bangs and glass smashed," he said.

"Dad was stabbing Craig over near the clothes line. Craig was on his knees bending over.

"He (Craig) was bending over trying to stop Dad getting him with a knife."

The teenager also detailed how he saw his mum trying to stop Gerhardt, who was "raising his arm and bringing it back down with a knife".

"Dad was over Craig and mum was trying with the broom to get him off," he said.

"She had to whack him with the broom a few times.

"Mum managed to pull him off, she grabbed the hood of his jumper and pulled it."

The court also heard how the teenager helped Mr Marshall after Gerhardt ran away yelling that "he was going to kill Craig".

"Craig was walking under the balcony trying to sit down because he was losing too much blood," the teenager said.

"He was trying to cover himself up with his jumper. There was too much blood coming out."

The court also heard the teenager's pre-recorded evidence for trial, which was given in March last year.

During cross examination, defence barrister Callan Cassidy questioned him about his mum's relationship with Gerhardt.

He put it to the teenager that he'd changed his version to match his mum's, but it was rejected by the witness.

The trial continues.