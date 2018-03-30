Menu
Lifesavers huddle around a 13-year-old boy who was pulled from the surf at Yeppoon Main Beach today. Shayla Bulloch
Teenager pulled from surf outside flags at busy coast beach

Shayla Bulloch
30th Mar 2018 5:09 PM

A YOUNG teenager was pulled from the water this afternoon in rough conditions at a Yeppoon beach.

Initial reports indicated a 13-year-old boy seemed to be 'not alert' around 4.30pm this afternoon at Yeppoon Main Beach.

Around four surf life savers were attending to the boy in the back of a beach buggy on the busy beach.

The buggy was parked on the shoreline around 20m outside the red and yellow flags.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the boy was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived a short time later.

Paramedics transported the boy to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition.

