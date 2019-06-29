Teenager livestreams joyride in stolen car

A Mount Louisa mother says she began "hyperventilating and broke down crying" when she discovered youths had broken into her home and stolen her car and some of her belongings.

Jemma Johnstone, 19, from Railway Estate has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

She was refused bail yesterday in Townsville Magistrates Court.

Footage obtained by the Townsville Bulletin live-streamed on Johnstone's Facebook shows a group of people in a car, laughing and swearing, with a man driving the car.

Rachel McCulloch, 30, said she woke on Wednesday to find her Mazda CX-3 Wagon and some of her belongings missing from her home on Bancroft St.

"I went to the kitchen in the morning and noticed some of my cards strewn on the grass," she said.

"I ran downstairs and the front door was wide open, it took me a while to register what had happened."

Ms McCulloch said the door knob on one of her downstairs doors had been busted.

"We had a bunch of boxes with my daughter's drum kit covering the door because we never use it," she said.

"They've come in and grabbed my handbag which was near the front door and my car keys, they've managed to get my car out of the driveway even though my partner had parked behind it."

Rachel McCulloch's Mount Louisa home was broken into and her car and some of her belongings were stolen

Ms McCulloch said her handbag containing her purse, ID and many of her cards were stolen.

The vehicle was found at a property on Spruce St in Kirwan about 9am that morning.

"I was really sad for the first day, I'm trying not to think about it," Ms McCulloch said.

Ms McCulloch's eight-year old daughter Lily and partner Cam, 39, were upstairs sleeping at the time of the incident.

Mount Louisa mum Rachel McCulloch, 30, and her daughter Lily, 8

Rachel McCulloch's Mount Louisa home was broke into and her car and some of her belongings were stolen

"I began hyperventilating and broke down crying when it first happened, I couldn't catch my breath," she said.

"I've heard it happens to everybody but when it happens to you it's very unsettling. Just knowing my front door was open the whole night when my daughter was upstairs sleeping upsets me the most, it's scary."

Ms McCulloch has lived in Townsville her whole life, growing up in Mount Louisa with her parents still living around the corner.

She said her parents had experienced several break-ins before.

"I just have to protect my house," Ms McCulloch said.

Johnstone will next appear in court on July 4. It is understood she intends to enter a plea of guilty.