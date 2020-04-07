Teenager injured after trail bike crash

CRASH: A Charleville teen was injured in a trail bike crash on Sunday.

Break and Enters

A SPATE of breaking last week has had police reminding the community to lock it or lose it.

Between 10pm on March 30 and 4am on March 31 a dwelling house in Cobb Street, Charleville was broken into and a quantity of property was stolen and damage caused to other property.

Police and Scenes of Crime officers attended the residence and investigations are continuing.

Between 3pm on March 30 and 9am on March 31, a room at the Charleville State High School was broken into. Some damage was caused and a quantity of property stolen. Police investigations are continuing.

Traffic Crash

A TEENAGER escaped with minor injuries after a trail bike crash.

On April 5, police attended a single vehicle crash on Frawley Street, Charleville.

A 16year old Charleville youth was riding a trail bike when he has lost control and crashed resulting in minor injuries.

Need for speed

A MAN In a hurry received a fine after travelling more than 20km/hr over the speed limit.

On March 25 a 60-year-old Julatten man was issued with a traffic infringement notice for speeding after he was recorded by a Mobile Radar Unit travelling at 124km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the Mitchell Highway, Charleville.

Drugs found on property

On December 30, 2019 Charleville Police executed a search warrant on occupants at a Cypress Street, Charleville residence.

A subsequent search by Police located a quantity of dangerous drugs. A 20 year old Charleville female was issued with a Notice to Attend.

Anyone with information can call Charleville Police on 4650 5500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Lock it or Lose it

Charleville Police are reminding the community to ensure that their houses and vehicles are locked and secured and any valuables removed from within vehicles. As has occurred on a number of occasions within the last fortnight - Opportunistic theft occurs when valuables are left in unlocked vehicles or dwellings left insecure.