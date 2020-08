MOTORCYCLE CRASH: A teenage boy has been transported to Mundubbera Hospital after a motorcycle crash. Picture: File

A YOUNG teenage boy has been hospitalised following a motorcycle crash on a private property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident in Boondooma around 2.53pm.

The patient suffered a lower limb injury following the single motorcycle incident, and was transported to Mundubbera Hospital in a stable condition.