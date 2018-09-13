Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carter McKenzie is in a Brisbane Hospital after a crash near Jericho on Monday.
Carter McKenzie is in a Brisbane Hospital after a crash near Jericho on Monday. Mike Richards GLA231117TOOLOOA
Breaking

Teenager 'hasn't woken up' since serious CQ crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
13th Sep 2018 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CARTER Mckenzie "hasn't woken up" since suffering serious injuries when his car rolled while travelling home from western-Central Queensland.

The 18-year-old Yarwun man was urgently airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Monday afternoon by the Royal Flying Doctors Service after his car rolled at Garfield, near Jericho.

Carter was reportedly on his way home from a weekend spent with friends for an 18th birthday party on Saturday night, but crashed shortly after leaving around 9.40am on Monday.

Paramedics rushed to the scene where Carter suffered "serious head injuries" and had to be cut free through the roof of the car.

According to witnesses, Carter passed a caravan 10km before he crashed and according to the caravan occupants he had been travelling safely on the Capricorn Hwy.

A worker at Jericho business, Pearce's Garage, said their team towed the car wreck after police investigations, saying it was in "pretty ordinary" condition.

The worker said Carter was a former local and was well known around the area.

A spokesperson from The Royal Flying Doctors Service said Carter was airlifted from a nearby airstrip around 2pm to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A hospital spokesperson today said he was in a stable condition.

jericho royal brisbane and women's hospital royal flying doctors service tmbcrashes yarwun
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Council cuts speed limit on 22 Bundy roads

    premium_icon Council cuts speed limit on 22 Bundy roads

    Council News DON'T get caught speeding when multiple locations are reduced to 50km/h next week.

    Wide Bay's tough debut

    premium_icon Wide Bay's tough debut

    Sport Wide Bay debuts in the Lord's Taverners competition

    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    News Fireys responded to reports of a fire that destroyed a home

    Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    premium_icon Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    Council News Duffy lodges complaint against Bundaberg councillor

    Local Partners