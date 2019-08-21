Teenager dies as blaze destroys work vehicle

A MAN rushed to the aid of his stepson engulfed in a fireball on a quiet Edmonton street yesterday but nothing could save the teenager, who died at the scene.

Residents in the area were shocked by the 19-year-old's death. He was trapped in his stepfather's work utility after it exploded in a ball of flames at 2.45pm yesterday.

Witnesses describe hearing a loud explosion at the end of Del Manso Crescent before rushing out into the street.

The burnt out ute of a mowing business in Del Manso Cres, Edmonton where a 19-year-old man died at the scene. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Nicole Stroud lives a few doors down from where the vehicle exploded.

"At first I heard the dogs barking and thought it was them and I kept mopping, then a couple of minutes later there was a big bang and scream," she said.

"I heard a bang and I heard a scream. I don't know who screamed but I heard a very loud scream.

"And another lady was telling me there was someone in there (the car) and I said 'oh my God why don't we get blankets and try and get them out' and then it went bang again."

Ms Stroud said the vehicle belonged to a man who had just bought a lawnmower business and was doing maintenance work in the street.

Forensic teams were combing through the wreckage last yesterday to determine the cause of the fireball which killed a 19-year-old man. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

He had left his stepson in the car while he completed the last job of the day.

"He has gone in to mow and apparently the boy is autistic and he wasn't feeling well and the dad said 'just wait for me in the car'," Ms Stroud said.

The witness said the owner of the car rushed to help his stepson but the flames proved too much and he could be seen on the ground "in shock" as emergency services arrived.

Officer-in-charge of Cairns CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Ed Kinbacher confirmed the death of the teenager and said police were investigating the tragedy.

"It's the early stages of the investigation. The forensic team will be here," he said.

"We are not in a position to say what the circumstances are.

"The matter will be investigated and we will report to the coroner in due course."

Det Snr Sgt Kinbacher said at this stage the incident was unexplained.

He said the fire would initially be treated as suspicious.

"What we are asking is anyone who was in the street, who may have information they may not have already passed on to police, to contact us or Crime Stoppers, and we will incorporate that into the investigation," he said.

"This is a young man, who was helping his father, who is no longer with us.

"It's tragic and we will try to get to the bottom of it."