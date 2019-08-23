Teenager crushed in quad bike rollover

ROLLOVER: A teenager was airlifted yesterday afternoon from a private residence in Three Moon after her quad pike rolled onto her.

BUNDABERG'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a woman to hospital, after she was injured in a quad bike rollover on Thursday afternoon at Three Moon.

The rescue chopper was called to a private property, in the North Burnett, just after 5pm.

It's believed the teenager had been riding the quad bike up a steep hill, when rear weight caused it to overbalance and flip backwards.

The patient told rescuers the vehicle crushed her body, causing suspected injuries to her chest and spine.

"She's lucky she wasn't knocked out and that she could get reception with her mobile phone," RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Air Crew Officer, Shayne White, said.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were on the scene when the aeromedical team arrived.

The patient was in a stable condition, when she was flown to Bundaberg Hospital, under the care of a QAS Flight Paramedic.