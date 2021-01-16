Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teenager critical after double stabbing at houseparty

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager is in a critical condition in a Sydney hospital after a double stabbing near Nambucca in the early hours of the morning.

Police are investigating after a teenage boy and woman were found suffering injuries at a house in Bowraville.

About 12.30am on Saturday, emergency services were called to house party in Gumbayngirr Road, Bowraville after reports two people had been found injured.

A 24-year-old woman was treated for stab wounds to her leg and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was treated for a head injury and stab wounds to his arm and torso and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital, before being transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.

Detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

coffs coast crime mid north coast police district nambucca stabbing
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing Bundy West woman Marjorie, 73, has been found

        Missing Bundy West woman Marjorie, 73, has been found

        News Police have thanked the community and media for their assistance in locating Marjorie

        Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Premium Content Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Weather Wild and wet weekend expected for parts of Queensland

        ROAD TO SAFETY: Work begins on highway with tragic history

        Premium Content ROAD TO SAFETY: Work begins on highway with tragic history

        News According to TMR data there were 130 crashes recorded on this highway between...

        Bike theft: Two bicycles allegedly stolen from house

        Premium Content Bike theft: Two bicycles allegedly stolen from house

        News Bundaberg Police are appealing to the public for information after two bikes were...