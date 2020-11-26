Teenager crashes into tree trying to avoid kangaroo
MUNDUBBERA Police investigations have revealed the cause of a traffic crash on November 12 was due to the 18-year-old driver avoiding a kangaroo.
The Sunshine Coast teenager was driving along Beeron Road when a kangaroo came onto the road.
Swerving to avoid hitting the animal, the driver came off the road and hit a nearby large gumtree.
Queensland Ambulance Service and Mundubbera Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene.
Mundubbera Police OIC Dan Clarke said the car was a grey utility.
"[He] was treated for injuries and transported to Mundubbera Hospital," sergeant Clarke said.
The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.