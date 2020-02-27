Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Teenager charged with attempted murder after school incident

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Feb 2020 12:38 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have charged a teenage boy with attempted murder following the investigation of a wounding at an Ipswich school earlier this month.

Police will allege about 11.30am on February 6, a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were in the grounds of Rosewood State High School when they were seriously assaulted.

A 12-year-old boy was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries to his abdomen.

A 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries to his hand and was also transported to hospital.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a knife in a school.

A boy fled the school on foot but was arrested a short time later in a nearby street.

He will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

It's understood he will appear in the Children's Court at a future date.

More Stories

Show More
crime police rosewood state high school
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged firey slasher mentioned in court

        premium_icon Alleged firey slasher mentioned in court

        News A MAN accused of slashing a volunteer firefighter had his matter mentioned in court on Thursday.

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:25 PM
        101 DOGS: Bumper gallery of Bundy's cute pooches

        premium_icon 101 DOGS: Bumper gallery of Bundy's cute pooches

        Pets & Animals Check out our massive gallery of Bundy dogs

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats

        premium_icon REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats

        News Police data shows what offences are happening where

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:20 PM