Teenager charged over bottle attack

BLINDSIDED: An 18-year-old girl has been attacked with a bottle at a party on Friday night.

AN 18-YEAR-OLD is recovering at home after being struck in the head with a bottle during a house party.

What should have been a night of birthday celebrations was shattered about 10.30pm when the teenager was caught off-guard while partying with about 20 friends at the private residence in Moore Park Beach on Friday.

The woman was allegedly attacked with a bottle, with the incident catching party-goers completely by surprise.

The NewsMail was told by witnesses the woman was standing in a group of friends when she was hit, shattering glass all over the place.

Witnesses said they then stepped in to help the 18-year-old who was bleeding from the head, while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Ambulance officers treated her at the scene before transporting her to Bundaberg Hospital with two cuts to her face, one above and one just under her eyebrow.

The victim had to be put under anaesthetic so the doctors and nurses could wash out the wound because there were glass shards still in the cuts.

She received 12 stitches across her eyebrow.

Police confirmed a 17-year-old woman has been charged in relation to the incident.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said the accused and alleged victim were known to each other, with the 18-year-old victim receiving two cuts near her eyebrow after being hit by a bottle.

"An altercation has taken place and resulted in the bottle being swung at the victim," he said.

The 17-year-old woman was arrested and charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month.