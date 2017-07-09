Teenager broke into house two nights in a row

AFTER a Bundaberg man locked up the house he was renovating at midnight, teenager Kyle Mills broke in and stole goods.

The next night he returned to steal more including a TV and gaming console.

Mills, 17, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of entering a dwelling to steal on June 4 and June 5.

Some of the items he stole were recovered, however, the property owner asked the court for $2500 compensation for goods that were not.

Mills, who had no criminal history, successfully sought that no conviction be recorded.

He was placed on a $600 recognisance bond for 12 months.