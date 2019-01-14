Menu
Cooktown Police Station. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Crime

Teen charged with naked burglary

by Jack Lawrie
14th Jan 2019 5:42 AM
A COOKTOWN teenager has been charged with burglary and assault after allegedly breaking into a woman's house on Friday night.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the 16-year old male was completely naked when he allegedly broke into a woman's house on Helen Street, Cooktown.

The woman allegedly saw him and he grabbed her, causing her to scream and him to flee the scene.

Police arrested a teenager this afternoon and took him into custody, charging him with one count of burglary and one count of assault.

