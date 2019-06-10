Teenager airlifted to Bundaberg hospital

A LifeFlight Helicopter coming in to land.

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to hospital after a buggy accident on a North Burnett property.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper was called to the accident scene just before 1pm on Sunday, June 9.

It is believed the patient had been thrown from a buggy, which then landed on his leg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic and other paramedics treated the patient for lower limb injuries at the scene.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew the patient to the Bundaberg Base Hospital, in a stable condition.