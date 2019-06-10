Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A LifeFlight Helicopter coming in to land.
A LifeFlight Helicopter coming in to land. Tobi Loftus
News

Teenager airlifted to Bundaberg hospital

Jake Finnigan
by
10th Jun 2019 10:16 AM

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to hospital after a buggy accident on a North Burnett property.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper was called to the accident scene just before 1pm on Sunday, June 9.

It is believed the patient had been thrown from a buggy, which then landed on his leg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic and other paramedics treated the patient for lower limb injuries at the scene.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew the patient to the Bundaberg Base Hospital, in a stable condition.

bundaberg base hospital racq lifeflight racq lifeflight rescue helicopter

Top Stories

    Motorcyclist suing for $2.5m after hit by ute

    premium_icon Motorcyclist suing for $2.5m after hit by ute

    Crime A MOTORCYCLIST has filed a lawsuit for more than $2.5 million after a ute hit him when he was stopped on the side of the road.

    Popular Bundaberg sports store to close down

    premium_icon Popular Bundaberg sports store to close down

    Business Popular store to close its doors.

    EXCLUSIVE: Money for new hospital case to be announced

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Money for new hospital case to be announced

    Politics Healthy outlook for region's budget gain

    Big list: Today's Bundaberg court list

    premium_icon Big list: Today's Bundaberg court list

    Crime Find out who is in court today.