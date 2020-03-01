Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rescue chopper treats teenager at incident in Southern Downs.
Rescue chopper treats teenager at incident in Southern Downs. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Teenager airlifted to hospital after dirt bike crash

1st Mar 2020 8:43 AM | Updated: 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFEFLIGHT'S Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service rescue helicopter has flown a teenager to hospital, after he was injured while riding a dirt bike on a property in the Southern Downs.

The rescue chopper was called into action just before 10am yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the patient and transported him to a location where the helicopter could land.

The rider was stabilised and airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital, under the care of the aeromedical team, with chest and shoulder injuries.

racq lifeflight southern downs toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toddler taken to hospital after near drowning

        premium_icon Toddler taken to hospital after near drowning

        News The Queensland Ambulance Service transported a toddler to the Bundaberg Hospital.

        Missing Bundy girl found

        premium_icon Missing Bundy girl found

        News A 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg since Wednesday has been...

        Graziers take up feed relief packs

        premium_icon Graziers take up feed relief packs

        News “We are all so grateful for this hands-on practical support.”

        Bundaberg resident calling for more GPs to do home visits Bundaberg resident calling for more GPs to do home visits

        premium_icon Bundaberg resident calling for more GPs to do home visits...

        News BEDRIDDEN for more than 22 months, Harold Simpson is a diabetic with emphysema and...