Teenager airlifted after highway vehicle rollover

ROLLOVER: RACQ Life Flight helicopter transported a female patient to hospital following a single vehicle rollover in Coalstoun Lakes this morning. Alistair Brightman

A MALE and female have been transported to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Isis Highway at Coalstoun Lakes, near Biggenden, this morning.

The teenage female passenger was airlifted by helicopter to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast based RACQ LifeFlight helicopter landed at a school, where they were met by the ambulance, and transported the female passenger to Brisbane.

the second passenger, a male patient, was transported by road to Biggenden Hospital.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene at 10.13 am.