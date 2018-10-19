Teenager airlifted after highway vehicle rollover
A MALE and female have been transported to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Isis Highway at Coalstoun Lakes, near Biggenden, this morning.
The teenage female passenger was airlifted by helicopter to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The Sunshine Coast based RACQ LifeFlight helicopter landed at a school, where they were met by the ambulance, and transported the female passenger to Brisbane.
the second passenger, a male patient, was transported by road to Biggenden Hospital.
A QAS spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene at 10.13 am.