Teenager airlifted after fall from a tree rope swing

A 19-YEAR-old woman has suffered serious back injuries after falling five metres from a rope swing onto rocks at Kinkuna Creek, south of Elliot Heads yesterday afternoon.

The Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was first on the scene to treat the young woman from Bundaberg around 2pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic had to traverse a steep cliff over five metres high to reach the patient.

The teenager had been with friends using the swing rope to dive into the water when the accident occurred.

She was treated on the scene before being stretchered to the waiting RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter which airlifted her to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Since Friday evening the crews of RACQ LifeFlight have been kept busy with 14 missions around South East and South West Queensland.

On Saturday morning the Sunshine Coast crew airlifted a patient from the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident 30 km north of Gin Gin on the Bruce Highway and transported them to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.