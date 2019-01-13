Another teen dies at music festival

A man lying on the ground is treated by medics at the FOMO festival in western Sydney and taken away in a buggy for medical treatment. Picture: David Swift.

Another person has died at an Australian music festival.

A 19-year-old woman has died in hospital after attending the FOMO music festival in western Sydney.

US superstar Nicki Minaj was the headline act.

Police say the Central Coast teenager was taken from the Parramatta Park event to Westmead Hospital about 6pm on Saturday, and died later on Saturday night. The circumstances of her death are being investigated and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Festival goers at the Fomo Music Festival at Parramatta Park. Picture: David Swift.

An estimated 11,387 attended FOMO, with officers searching 146 people and finding 54 of them with drugs.

Another 23 were ejected, mostly for intoxication, while 28 were refused entry, police said.

A spate of deaths at Australian music festivals has led to a debate over whether pill testing should be allowed to check for impurities.

There have been concerns a "dirty" batch of MDMA capsules is behind some of the fatalities.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said she'd consider implementing pill testing in NSW if her government was shown evidence it saved lives.

The Liberal leader - who's been vehemently opposed to pill testing - appeared to soften her stance early in January when asked about another death at an Australian music festival.

"If there was a way in which we could ensure that lives were saved through pill testing we would consider it - but there is no evidence provided to the government on that," Ms Berejiklian told reporters at the time.

The premier convened an expert panel into festival safety in September 2018 after two people died at the Defqon. 1 event in western Sydney.

The panel was banned from examining pill testing but the premier earlier in the month claimed the government gave experts "free rein" when considering how to reduce harm.

"We don't stop anybody looking at all the options and we always say to them 'You have free rein to give the government advice on the best way forward'," Ms Berejiklian said.

The government is implementing all the expert panel's recommendations including introducing harsher penalties for festival drug dealers.

Ms Berejiklian insisted pill testing gave drug users "a false sense of security".

"I hear what some people are saying but as a premier, as the leader of NSW, my job is to keep the community safe," she said.