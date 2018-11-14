Students burnt in school camp horror

Paramedics prepare to fly a casualty to hospital after a gas container explosion resulted in burns to multiple students at a campsite. Picture: Alan Barber

Four Melbourne students have suffered burns after trying to change a gas cylinder on a camping stove when it blew up during a school camp at a Queenscliff holiday park last night.

Paramedics were called to reports of a gas explosion at the Big 4 Beacon Resort on the Bellarine Highway at about 8pm.

Two of the teens - a boy and a girl - were flown to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne with serious burns.

The high school girl had burns to her face, legs, and arms while the teenage boy had burns to his chest and legs.

Another two teens - a boy and a girl - were taken by road ambulance to the Geelong University Hospital with minor burns. The boy suffered superficial burns to his hands and the girl to her legs.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed both were in stable conditions.

A Big 4 Beacon Resort staff member told the Herald Sun the girls were trying to change a gas cylinder on a personal camping stove when it blew up.

He described the scene as "mayhem" and said exact circumstances were "a bit blurry".

A CFA spokeswoman confirmed two Queenscliff pumpers and a third unit from Ocean Grove were at the scene.

Queenscliff Fire Brigade posted a warning on its Facebook page for people to be careful around gas bottles.

"Tonight our brigade responded to a gas bottle explosion," the post said.

"We cannot emphasise enough the importance in maintaining your gas bottles. With the warmer weather here more and more of us will be using the BBQ.

"Please make sure your hoses are not damaged and are connected correctly. Please ensure gas bottles are treated with care. Please please please don't be complacent.

"Unfortunately there have been injuries suffered tonight and we wish those injured a speedy recovery."

Police were called to assist at the scene but said the fire was not treated as suspicious.