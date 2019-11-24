Teenage shooting victim not assisting police

DETECTIVES have been left frustrated in their investigation of the alleged shooting of a teenager, with the victim not co-operating with police.

Paramedics and police attended the scene of the incident at a Goodna address on Friday afternoon, with an 18-year-old male taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector David Briese said their investigation had hit a wall over the weekend with the victim not willing to assist police.

A crime scene has been established at the Stuart St address.

Police search the scene of an alleged shooting in Goodna. Picture AAP/David Clark

A neighbour, who said he called the police, said the teen was bleeding from his shoulder and tried to flee the scene before being apprehended by police.

Det Insp Briese expected inroads to be made this week.

"(The investigation) is a little bit stagnated at the moment," he said.

"We've been a hit hampered by a lack of assistance from all parties.

"No one, including the victim, are assisting police overly. But I believe things will kick on from (this week)."

Police conducted an extensive search of the property and spoke with a number of occupants.

Police are appealing for anyone in the area at the time who might have seen anything to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or visit their website.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or by visiting their website.