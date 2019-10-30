Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parenting

Teenage mum smokes marijuana in front of police

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
30th Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:57 AM

POLICE watched as a teenage mother smoked her bong while sitting on the floor of her bedroom.

Madison Robertson, 18, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 29 to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police attended the Frenchville home on October 3 at 11.15am for another matter and found Robertson sitting on the floor between a bed and a wall with her back to police.

He said police watched as she smoked "something" and afterwards, presented police with a bowl containing 0.3g of marijuana.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said the court appearance had been a wake up for Robertson, who has an 18-month-old child, who has realised she had a dependency on marijuana.

The court heard Robertson had been sentenced to a 15-month probation order on September 9 and her probation officers have her signed up to drug courses.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Robertson to another probation order, for nine-months, to run concurrent with the 15-month one. No conviction was recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    OPINION: Our teachers deserve better

    premium_icon OPINION: Our teachers deserve better

    Opinion ON MONDAY, a female teacher in townsville was stabbed by her student, an 11-year-old girl. And as saddened and angry as I was to hear this, I wasn’t shocked.

    Deputy Premier denies favouritism for Labor held seats

    premium_icon Deputy Premier denies favouritism for Labor held seats

    News THE Deputy Premier rejects the suggestion that the state government is playing...

    Deputy Premier promises better communication on Paradise

    premium_icon Deputy Premier promises better communication on Paradise

    News But Jackie Trad said she could not explain in detail what was wrong with the dam...

    INSIDE LOFT TRIAL: Day one of ex-mayor’s historic court case

    premium_icon INSIDE LOFT TRIAL: Day one of ex-mayor’s historic court case

    News The trial will continue with the cross-examination of Ms Desmond