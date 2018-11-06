Teenage girls caught after leading police on chase

Three teenagers have been charged over an alleged interstate joy ride.

THREE young girls who allegedly stole a car from Queensland have been pursued and caught by Coffs Clarence police today.

According to a Police media spokeswoman, yesterday, a Ford Fairlane was allegedly stolen from a location in Queensland and driven over the border into NSW.

Today, police received information that the car was possibly coming within the area of Yamba.

At around 9.15am, police sighted this car travelling south on the Pacific Highway at Woombah.

The vehicle was pursued, but police terminated the chase at Maclean due to the dangerous driving that was being displayed.

About 9.30 the car was again sighted at Cowper on the Pacific Highway.

The car collided with a truck and came to rest on the side of the highway.

Three girls were arrested, the driver fourteen years old, and her two passengers fourteen and twelve years old, and were taken to Grafton Police Station.

The 14-year-old driver was charged with six offences: Police pursuit not stop, drive dangerously, drive conveyance without consent, receive property stolen outside NSW, unlicensed never held, drive manner dangerous and not give particulars with other driver.

She was refused bail and faced Grafton Children's court today.

The two passengers were eligible to be dealt with under the young offenders act for the offence of being carried in a conveyance.

The spokeswoman said it was miracle that noone was hurt in the incident.