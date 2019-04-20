Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME SCENE: Police investigate the scene of an alleged car theft earlier this afternoon.
CRIME SCENE: Police investigate the scene of an alleged car theft earlier this afternoon.
News

Teenage girls attempt violent carjacking

Sam Flanagan
by
19th Apr 2019 6:59 PM | Updated: 20th Apr 2019 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MIDDLE aged woman has been allegedly assaulted in her own vehicle during an attempted car jacking in Coffs Harbour on Friday afternoon.

It's alleged two teenage girls went to an address in Boultwood St, Park Beach where they met a 54-year-old woman around 2pm.

It's alleged the two teenagers began assaulting the older woman, attempting to unlawfully take the vehicle.

Bystanders have witnessed the alleged assault and rendered assistance to the woman. The two teenage girls have then exited the car and fled on foot.

Police were informed of the incident a short time later. When they arrived at the place of the alleged assault they created a crime scene and seized the car for forensic examination. Detectives then commenced enquiries into the situation.

A short time later police attended an address in Vincent St and arrested a 14-year-old female and transported her to Coffs Harbour Police Station where she is assisting with inquiries.

Further developments are expected overnight and a number of serious charges are pending.

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident and those with information can contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

car theft coffs harbour crime coffs harbour police editors picks nsw police police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Barbera’s blame game over alleged $11m debts

    premium_icon Barbera’s blame game over alleged $11m debts

    News BESEIGED Queensland farming patriarch Giatano Barbera has pointed the finger elsewhere for blame over family-linked companies racking up alleged debts.

    Patients given notice as doctor shortage causes closure

    premium_icon Patients given notice as doctor shortage causes closure

    Health Doctor shortage causes Bargara centre to close

    'Heartless govt experiment': Candidate slams cashless card

    premium_icon 'Heartless govt experiment': Candidate slams cashless card

    Politics No support for indue card in Hinkler say Greens

    JEWEL: Experts gagged from explaining 'no demand' conclusion

    premium_icon JEWEL: Experts gagged from explaining 'no demand' conclusion

    Business Questions deflected on how Jewel position was formed