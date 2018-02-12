Teenage girl tried to get drugs into jail

A "DESPERATE” teenager subjected to "consistent and significant violence” at the hands of her first boyfriend has been hauled before the court for lying to protect him and smuggling drugs into jail for him.

Tabitha Crystal Jones, 18, narrowly avoided spending time behind bars after a judge took into consideration her "exceptional” circumstances.

Facing Bundaberg District Court, Jones pleaded guilty to supplying 200 strips of the narcotic pain medication Buprenorphine to Dean Roger Harvey, a prisoner at the Maryborough Correctional Facility.

She also pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to wounding, after she helped Harvey leave the scene after he wounded a man in a Bourbong St scuffle and then gave him a false alibi on May 2 last year.

Defence barrister Tom Zwoerner told the court at just two months after turning 18, Jones became involved in a relationship with a "very controlling” Harvey, a relationship that was "littered with numerous instances of physical violence” that Jones was too scared to do anything about.

"He would hit her around the head so her hair would conceal the bruises,” he told the court.

Mr Zwoerner said on May 2 Harvey was assaulting Jones in the main street when a passer-by confronted him, copping a small knife wound for his trouble.

Jones then drove Harvey from the scene and lied to give him an alibi when police turned up, the court heard.

Mr Zwoerneer said such was Harvey's control over Jones that even after he was jailed for both the assault on her and the good Samaritan, Jones was so "under his spell” that she obliged when he told her to pick up a parcel from the Gold Coast and deliver it to him in jail on October 14.

"She saw it was a medication that was able to be prescribed and thought it may not have been as serious,” he said.

"She had no idea of the consequences of what she was bringing in.”

Judge Brendan Butler accepted that at the time of being an accessory, Jones had every reason to be scared but he said by October, Jones had no need to go near Harvey while he was in jail.

He sentenced her to a 12- month suspended sentence.