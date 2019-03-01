Teen killed after thrown from stolen car

A teen girl has died and another girl was injured after a high-speed crash in a stolen car. Picture: Tony Gough

A TEENAGE girl is dead after she was thrown from a speeding car that slammed into a tree in Melbourne's north.

Two teenage girls were in a stolen Holden Astra when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree at Epping about 1.10am on Friday, Victoria Police said.

"They've exceeded the speed limit … they've lost control, mounted the median strip and rolled over," major crash Detective Sergeant Jarrod Dwyer told 3AW on Friday.

A 15-year-old Wollert girl was "ejected" from the car and died at the scene, while a 16-year-old Keilor girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The detective said they had yet to determine which of the teenage girls was driving the car at the time but confirmed the car was stolen.

"It was only stolen a short distance up the road, with the keys in it.

The 15-year-old died after being thrown from the vehicle. Picture: Tony Gough

The owner of the vehicle is believed to be known to the two girls who were in it," Detective Sargeant Dwyer said.

He said tyre marks on the road indicate the car was travelling at "fairly high speed".

Police are investigating who was driving the stolen car at the time of the accident. Picture: Tony Gough