COURT: Preston Donald-Zane Quakawoot, 19, is in custody.
Teenage 'escapee' fronts court

Sarah Steger
by
6th Jun 2018 5:37 PM
A TEENAGER who allegedly escaped from police custody on Tuesday morning could face up to 14 years in prison.

Police will allege 19-year-old Preston Donald-Zane Quakawoot broke free from police officers transferring him to the watchhouse after the Bundaberg Magistrates Court remanded him in custody for unrelated offences earlier that morning.

The escape sparked a three-hour search conducted by detectives, drones, police dogs, and police officers.

The offence was mentioned in court this morning and adjourned to June 29.

