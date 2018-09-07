Women abused ‘like farm animals’

A 19-year-old dancer has claimed there was rampant sexual abuse within the New York City Ballet and is suing the prestigious company. Picture: iStock

THE New York City Ballet has been rocked by shocking allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

Teenage ballerina Alexandra Waterbury has accused the prestigious company of being a "perverted breeding ground" which created a culture that was the "worst nightmare of any woman", according to the New York Daily News.

Ms Waterbury, 19, is suing the company as well as her ex-boyfriend and former principal dancer Chase Finlay, 27, claiming he took and circulated naked photos of her without her consent.

According to a document lodged with the Manhattan Supreme Court this week, Ms Waterbury also describes a sleazy text message exchange between an unnamed, high-profile ballet donor and Mr Finlay.

The donor allegedly suggested buying "half a kilo" of cocaine so he and Mr Finlay could "pour it over the girls and just violate them".

"I bet we could tie some of them up and abuse them like farm animals," the message read, to which Mr Finlay allegedly responded: "Or the sluts they are."

Alexandra Waterbury has made explosive claims against her ex-boyfriend of one year, Chase Finlay. Picture: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

On a separate occasion, Ms Waterbury claims Mr Finlay wrote a message saying he and another male dancer should film themselves while they "double team" a religious female dancer and "leave her with no choice".

She also claims he sent a nude photo of herself to other male dancers asking: "You have any pictures of girls you've f**ked? I'll send you some ballerina girls I've made scream."

The Columbia University student and model also said there was a widespread culture of males sharing lewd photos of female dancers - and claims one photo was even swapped with a New York pimp.

Ms Waterbury, who plans to sue for an unknown sum, claims the New York City Ballet knew about the rampant, degrading culture but did nothing - which meant male dancers felt they "could degrade, demean, mistreat and abuse, assault and batter women without consequence."

She told the New York Post she had found the incriminating texts and pictures on Mr Finlay's computer.

"These photos were the most embarrassing and degrading thing I have ever faced in my life. I never consented to or even knew that these photos had been taken let alone shared among the employees and patrons of the New York City Ballet," she told the publication.

"Today and every day I will have to say very loudly and very clearly the notorious phrase: Me too."

Alexandra Waterbury says her ex and other males turned the company into the “worst nightmare of any woman”. Picture: Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Mr Finlay suddenly stood down from his coveted role at the company last week, while two other male dancers were suspended.

The company announced the pair "had violated the norms of conduct that the New York City Ballet expects from its employees".

One of the suspended male dancers was also accused by Ms Waterbury of texting Mr Finlay asking for explicit photos and videos.

Legal documents also refer to one incident involving a male dancer who was sent to rehab due to his notorious "substance abuse and domestic violence" - but he returned just days after.

And in another, a male dancer accused of raping one female dancer and assaulting another kept his post "without any repercussions".

According to the Post, New York City Ballet denied it had "condoned, encouraged, or fostered the kind of activity that Mr Finlay and the others named have participated in, which were off-hours activities that were not known, approved, or facilitated by NYCB".

But while Ms Waterbury hasn't yet reported the alleged incidents to the police, she hasn't ruled out pressing criminal charges, lawyer Jordan Merson confirmed.