Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

UNDER ARREST: Two teenage Murgon boys have been charged with multiple offences following investigations by police. Picture: File

TWO 14-year-olds have been arrested for allegedly posessing a stolen shotgun and ammunition after their late night crime spree came to a dramatic end with a car crash in Murgon.

Investigations began after a Holden ute was stolen from a Murgon address and crashed on Saturday night, July 11, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

It will be alleged that between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the owner of the ute reported to police that his vehicle has been stolen from his home, after his car keys were located by an unknown person.

Police discovered the crashed utility on Boat Mountain Road, and were then notified by neighbours that they too had a vehicle stolen, along with a shotgun and ammunition.

Police from Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch conducted inquiries and located the stolen shotgun and ammunition at an address in Murgon.

As a result of these investigations, police have charged two 14-year-old Murgon boys with offences including break and enter, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of weapons.

The two boys will be dealt with according to the provision of the Youth Justice Act 1992.