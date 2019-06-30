Menu
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital late last night with serious burns to his legs.
Teenage boy seriously burnt after 'playing' with petrol

Matty Holdsworth
30th Jun 2019 8:31 AM
A TEENAGE boy has suffered serious burns to his lower legs after "playing around" with petrol overnight.

The 16-year-old was rushed from Mudjimba to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition at 10.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said the teen suffered burns to 20 per cent of his lower legs.

"He was in a serious condition but the pain was under control," the spokesman said.

"It was reported he was playing around in a playground with petrol."

