Teenage boy rescued by helicopter after going missing on Tamborine Mountain.
Teenage boy rescued by helicopter after going missing on Tamborine Mountain.
News

Boy winched to safety by chopper in mountain rescue

by ANDREW POTTS
22nd Aug 2018 7:20 AM
A 13-year-old boy was rescued in the Gold Coast Hinterland after going missing overnight.

The boy was on a bushwalk yesterday afternoon when he phoned his father saying he was lost at 5.40pm.

Police and emergency services began a search for the boy, with PolAir deployed to find him by air.

The boy, a local school student, was in mobile contact throughout the search and was winched to safety at 10.50pm by Rescue 500.

He was then reunited with his family.

