Boy winched to safety by chopper in mountain rescue
A 13-year-old boy was rescued in the Gold Coast Hinterland after going missing overnight.
The boy was on a bushwalk yesterday afternoon when he phoned his father saying he was lost at 5.40pm.
Police and emergency services began a search for the boy, with PolAir deployed to find him by air.
The boy, a local school student, was in mobile contact throughout the search and was winched to safety at 10.50pm by Rescue 500.
He was then reunited with his family.