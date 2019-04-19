Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager was arrested at Meymott St in Randwick. Picture: Damian Hofman
A teenager was arrested at Meymott St in Randwick. Picture: Damian Hofman
Crime

Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
19th Apr 2019 9:33 AM | Updated: 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man is in hospital and a teenage boy has been arrested after an alleged stabbing at Randwick in Sydney's east.

Police say a fight broke out between the 21 and 17-year-old, who are known to each other, at a home on Meymott St just before 10pm last night.

One man received treatment for three stab wounds. Picture: Damian Hofman
One man received treatment for three stab wounds. Picture: Damian Hofman

 

Police believe the fight was carried out at two addresses in Randwick. Picture: Damian Hofman
Police believe the fight was carried out at two addresses in Randwick. Picture: Damian Hofman


It's believed the older man eventually left the house but was followed by the teen to a nearby residence on Howard St where he was allegedly stabbed.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and treated the man for three stab wounds before he was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers arrested the teen a short time later and took him to Maroubra Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.

The teen was treated for cuts to his hand.

A 17-year-old boy is in police custody. Picture: Damian Hofman
A 17-year-old boy is in police custody. Picture: Damian Hofman

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks juvenile stabbing teen crime

Top Stories

    Column: Jewel mess not council's fault, but current system

    premium_icon Column: Jewel mess not council's fault, but current system

    Opinion WHEN I read the phrase "embarrassing mess” in Carolyn Booth's editorial on Thursday I thought she had gone too hard.

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:19 AM
    Suspended jail term after mum leaves kids alone for night

    premium_icon Suspended jail term after mum leaves kids alone for night

    Crime Police say mother of four's behaviour was 'abhorrent'

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:06 AM
    Coming soon: Who will make NewsMail's top 20 stylish people

    premium_icon Coming soon: Who will make NewsMail's top 20 stylish people

    Trend setting Will clothing designer Lennee Graham feature on list

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:03 AM
    'Our worst nightmare': Advocates devastated by dingo attack

    premium_icon 'Our worst nightmare': Advocates devastated by dingo attack

    News 'This is terrible. It's our worst nightmare.'

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:00 AM