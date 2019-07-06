Teen who ran red light to evade police fined almost $10K

TRAFFIC OFFENCES: Bradley James Smith, 18, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to nine traffic-related charges.

A BUNDABERG teenager has been hit with a near $10,000 fine after a string of driving offences landed him in trouble with the law.

Bradley James Smith, 18, pleaded guilty to nine traffic-related charges including an evasion offence.

Other charges included operating a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period and numerous driving without a licence charges.

It was heard police had been patrolling on Johanna Blvd and tried to intercept Smith's car.

Instead of pulling over to stop, the driver accelerated away and drove through a red light.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said when officers got hold of Smith, he'd told them he'd driven away because he "panicked as he'd had an unhappy relationship with police in the past”.

The court was told Smith had been caught driving in May and on June 12.

On each occasion Smith gave no lawful reason as to why he was driving.

On June 20 he had driven while his car was unregistered.

Smith had also driven in contravention of a licence plate confiscation order.

Sen-Const Klaassen told Magistrate Ross Woodford that Smith had no criminal history, only previous traffic history, but his most recent offending could warrant a term of imprisonment.

"He faces either 50 days imprisonment or a very large fine,” Sen-Const Klaassen said.

"It's concerning he has been intercepted four times by police driving with no licence in that short of a time.

Mr Woodford said the disqualification periods he would impose would be cumulative.

Senior-Const Klaassen said: "He will not have a licence for a very long time.”

Defence barrister Gavin James said his client was still young, and intended to make no excuse for his actions.

"He found himself homeless and living out of his vehicle and that was when he was caught by police as he was moving around,” Mr James said.

Mr Woodford disqualified Smith from driving for four years.

Smith was ordered to pay $6600 for failing to stop for police, $1800 for driving without a licence demerit points on four occasions, $600 for driving an unregistered vehicle, $300 for driving unlicensed and $600 for contravening an order of driving during a number plate confiscation period.

Smith's whopping $9900 in fines was referred to SPER.