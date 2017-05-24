Teen warned he's going to jail after violent home invasion

IT'S a worrying week for Mitchell Minogue-Bressler.

The teenager is sweating it out after being warned by a magistrate he faces jail time for his role in a violent Bundaberg home invasion during which a child was grabbed.

Minogue-Bressler, 19, a fruit picker, today pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm when in company, and entering a building with intent in March last year.

While the court accepted he took no part in the alleged assault of a male resident, the teen was one of five people who went to the house intending to take a child.

Prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said two co-offenders punched and kicked the man in the head and upper body.

A woman then took a child from a bedroom and left the house.

Sgt Klaassen said Minogue-Bressler entered the house while the assaults took place, in which the victim received a neck wound that required stitches.

He said the woman later told police she organised others to go with her to the house for protection. Her matter is still before the court.

Sgt Klaassen said one of the accused, Joshua Bressler, 24 - Minogue-Bressler's cousin - was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to similar charges.

He told the court Joshua Bressler stood at a doorway to stop the victim leaving and threw him to the ground where others assaulted him.

He received a 21-month jail term, with 18 months of it suspended.

Sgt Klaassen said although Minogue-Bressler was young, he had been sentenced last year to nine months' probation for break and enter offences and a jail term was appropriate.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said his client had a limited criminal history.

Mr Maloy said Minogue-Bressler had been asked by his cousin to go along to the house to retrieve a child.

He saw a co-accused break a window to gain entry but "had no idea" there would be a physical assault.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin warned Minogue-Bressler a 12-month sentence was the absolute lowest the court would consider and she wanted time to think about the penalty.

Ms Merrin adjourned Minogue-Bressler's sentencing to next week.