Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two fire crews were called to the West Woombye home early this morning.
Two fire crews were called to the West Woombye home early this morning. Craig Warhurst
News

Teen treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

Francesca Mcmackin
by
19th Apr 2018 7:14 AM

A TEENAGER has suffered smoke inhalation as fire broke out in a Sunshine Coast home early this morning.

Two fire crews, police officers and paramedics were called to the property on Blackall Range Rd, West Woombye at 1.22am.

Firefighters arrived at the home and found a small fire inside the building.

It was extinguished within minutes.

Paramedics treated a male teenager at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but he did not require transport to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, but are not treating the fire as suspicious.

fire paramedics police queensland fire and emergency service west woombye woombye
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Confessed 'boy lover' back in court for sex offender breach

    Confessed 'boy lover' back in court for sex offender breach

    Crime A "boy lover" who was first convicted in Bundaberg for possessing 3246 child pornography images has admitted to his eighth breach of reporting obligations.

    • 19th Apr 2018 8:14 AM
    BEAUTIFUL SOULS: Tributes for former Shalom student, teacher

    BEAUTIFUL SOULS: Tributes for former Shalom student, teacher

    News Assistant principal and Summer Surf Girl gone too soon

    OUTRAGE: Murdered cabbie's family slams bondage party claims

    premium_icon OUTRAGE: Murdered cabbie's family slams bondage party claims

    Crime Outraged family members smack down controversial evidence.

    Aged care advocate declares 'super agency' a farce

    Aged care advocate declares 'super agency' a farce

    News 'I've been advocating for change for the past year,' says Pitt

    Local Partners