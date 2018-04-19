Teen treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

Two fire crews were called to the West Woombye home early this morning.

Craig Warhurst

A TEENAGER has suffered smoke inhalation as fire broke out in a Sunshine Coast home early this morning.

Two fire crews, police officers and paramedics were called to the property on Blackall Range Rd, West Woombye at 1.22am.

Firefighters arrived at the home and found a small fire inside the building.

It was extinguished within minutes.

Paramedics treated a male teenager at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but he did not require transport to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, but are not treating the fire as suspicious.