Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Ambulance
Generic Ambulance
News

Teen in serious condition after being trampled by bull

Sarah Barnham
by
24th Nov 2019 8:12 AM | Updated: 3:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after he was reportedly trampled by a bull at Calliope yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the male, in his late teens, sustained serious injuries to his chest after the incident at a location off Taragoola Rd about 7.13pm.

The QAS spokesperson said paramedics and a critical care worker treated the teen onboard during the drive to the Gladstone Hospital while he was in a serious but stable condition.

The teen was later airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital.

animals bull editors picks injuries
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police resume search for missing diver at Elliott Heads

        Police resume search for missing diver at Elliott Heads

        News POLICE are resuming their search today for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Elliott Heads.

        Blackburn: ‘Policy on the go’

        premium_icon Blackburn: ‘Policy on the go’

        News Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn has claimed current Mayor Jack Dempsey did not...

        UPDATE: Missing girl found safe and well

        UPDATE: Missing girl found safe and well

        News Missing girl found safe and well.

        MOLLY: The deadly puppet playing a game of life and death

        MOLLY: The deadly puppet playing a game of life and death

        News Find out what happens to a young person when they take drugs