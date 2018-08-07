Teen Titan’s going nowhere

Alexander Brimson has been a cause for optimism. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

TITANS dynamo AJ Brimson has uttered the words every Gold Coast fan wants to hear, declaring he wants to stay at the club for his entire NRL career.

Brimson has been a ray of light for the Titans in 2018 after being thrust into the No. 6 jersey to replace out-of-favour Kane Elgey.

In 11 games, the 19-year-old Brimson has proven he is an NRL star on the rise and could be a long-term foil for halfback Ash Taylor.

The Queensland under-20s Origin playmaker is contracted to the Titans until 2020 and coach Garth Brennan is weighing up a potential move to fullback for Brimson.

Either way, the Brisbane product said he has no plans to leave the Titans and is determined to forge a long-term future on the Gold Coast.

"I'd love to be at this club for my whole career, that's the plan," Brimson said.

The young playmaker still has a lot to learn. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"Even from a young age they've believed in me. It's a good culture at the club. I get along with all the staff and players.

"There is not one person I dislike at the club from the head staff to the boys. I love the Gold Coast. It's home. I definitely don't want to leave."

Brimson overcame a heavy concussion a fortnight ago to star in the Gold Coast's thrashing of New Zealand.

He made four errors in the Gold Coast's disappointing loss to Parramatta last Saturday night, but will retain the five-eighth duties for a showdown with NSW Blues and Penrith No. 6 James Maloney at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday.

Brimson has shown improvement in all facets of his game as the season has progressed and his defence is particularly impressive for an 89kg teenager.

Brimson's running game is a positive. Picture: Getty Images

He is not scared to overcall senior playmaker Taylor and his kicking game has improved with time.

"I'm getting more confident each week and loving it," Brimson said.

"The team has more confidence in me to back myself. They have faith in me to get the right kick away. It's confidence boosting."

Brimson said he was a rugby league addict who watched as many games as he could and believed that helped him on the field.

"I watch a lot of footy, I love watching footy," he said. "Even from a young age, every game I can I watch.

"It has its perks but if you don't watch much footy it has its perks as well, you're not overthinking it or pre-empting what they're going to do.

"I just watch it because I enjoy it."