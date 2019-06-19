Teen thug ordered to say sorry to victim

GUILTY: Police were seeking assistance after this bike was stolen in an incident at United.

GUILTY: Police were seeking assistance after this bike was stolen in an incident at United.

A BOY who helped punch and kick a stranger in the early hours of the morning has been ordered to meet with his victim.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court last week to one count of robbery with violence.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ahern said that on February 14, the then 16-year-old and some friends had been drinking heavily when they made their way to a nearby service station about 2am.

They left a few minutes later, but returned about 3.10am after a man had stopped to put air in the tyres of his push bike.

The four boys asked the man for money but when he said he didn't have any, they decided to beat him up, Ms Ahern said.

"A co-accused stated, 'We are the Bundy boys, we're going to flog you up',” Ms Ahern said.

The defendant threw two punches, the first failing to hit the victim but the second connecting with his face.

During the course of the three-minute assault, CCTV footage captured three youths throwing some 32 punches, push the victim to the ground and continue to kick him.

"At no time was the victim violent towards the youth offender,” Ms Ahern said.

She said the victim sustained a fractured nose and swelling and bruising to the side of his face.

Defence barrister Simone Bain said the teens frequently visited the service station because the attendant would offer them leftover food.

Ms Bain said it was the first time her client had consumed a significant amount of alcohol - some four litres of cask wine - and was extremely intoxicated.

Judge Leanne Clare SC said while the punches thrown by the defendant obviously weren't with any significant force, he was facing a serious charge.

"At the age of only 16 you set upon a random stranger in the middle of the night,” she said.

"You were immature in the mind but physically strong, and very drunk. "The robbery was... impulsive, but was a brazen display of violence.

"You attacked an innocent man in a way that was both cowardly and gratuitous.”

Judge Clare told him if he was an adult he would be facing three years' imprisonment.

In addition to 12 months of probation, the teen was ordered to participate in a restorative justice order which requires him to meet with the victim and discuss the incident.

"You have to confront what you've done and see the impact it had on the victim,” Judge Clare said.

"This order will give the victim an opportunity to speak to him about what fear he went through that night.”

A conviction was not recorded.