Teen threw partner's clothes on lawn, ran from cops

A YOUNG man who threw his girlfriend's possessions to the front lawn after hearing rumours of her cheating has been fined $1800.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard the 19-year-old, who plead guilty to three charges, had been served a police protection order less than two months prior for his violent behaviour.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the defendant, who appeared in the dock, became hostile after hearing his partner had committed acts of infidelity.

Sen Const Bland said police attended the address about 11pm following a 000 call to find clothing and bags on the front yard.

When officers approached the car the defendant jumped from the driver's seat to the passenger side where he exited the vehicle and began to run from police.

"A short foot chase ensured and the defendant was restrained,” Sen Const Bland said.

After being transported to the watch house he proceeded to launch at police who were concerned for his health and mental wellness.

Sen Const Bland said the defendant had previously received a $600 fine and no conviction recorded for physically assaulting the same partner.

Prosecution recounted the past event, stating the man had punched his girlfriend in the face after he had visited her place of work and driven off with her in the car.

"The aggrieved said he was 'driving like a fu--wit',” Sen Const Bland said.

"She elbowed him and he struck her in the face.”

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said her client was extremely remorseful for his actions and had since apologised to the officer that he had lunged at.

"He was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety... and is seeing Bridges regarding his diagnosis and anger management,” she said.

Mrs Maloy said in relation to the obstruct officer charges, he had panicked and tried to flee but realised what he was doing was ridiculous so stopped to surrender.

"I would also ask that you use your discretion and not record a conviction,” she asked of Magistrate Ross Woodford.

"He is still very young, he still has a lot of youth on his side and it is a recent diagnosis of mental health.”

Mr Woodford was sceptical of granting the young man yet another pass on a conviction, but decided to offer him one last chance.

"If you breach the order again I'll jail you, no questions asked,” he said.

"Never again will you come before a court to get no conviction recorded.

"No more, you've run out of chances.”