Investigation after teen wounded
A TEENAGE boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged assault south of Brisbane this morning.
Police and paramedics were called to a private residence at Woodridge about 5.15am to treat a 17-year-old for wounds to his stomach and a head injury.
A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said early investigations by police suggested the teenager was the victim of a "serious assault".
He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Queensland Health later confirmed the teenager's condition was stable.